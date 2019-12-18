MONTHLY DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY REPORT
At Tuesday's work session, the Fort Worth City Council received a monthly development activity report for November.
Highlights include:
Building Permits
*Total commercial valuation (including remodels and additions) was $588 million compared to $421 million in October, up 40%, and $156 million in November 2018, up 277%.
*In November 2019, 135 new commercial permits were issued compared to 100 issued in October, up 35%, and 60 new commercial permits issued in November 2018, up 125%.
*In November, 328 new single-family permits were issued compared to 326 in October, up 0.6%, and 581 in November 2018, down 44%.
Customer Service
Overall customer service satisfaction was 86% very positive or somewhat positive for
October and November. A total of 86% of our customers surveyed thought the inspections team was extremely helpful or very helpful in November, compared to 100% in October.
Customers experienced longer wait times, which contributed to the decrease in
customer satisfaction. The department experienced staffing challenges with a number
of inspectors out sick during this time.
Building Plan Review
On Dec. 10, building code plan review times for first review were:
*Commercial plans - actual 5 days, goal 7 days.
*Residential plans - actual 5 days, goal 7 days.
All departmental review times for first review were:
*Commercial plans - 12 days.
*Residential plans - 8 days.
