ROSEMONT MAKEOVER APPROVED
A couple weeks back the Fort Worth City Council received a briefing from the city's new Director of Neighborhood Services, Victor Turner, that recommended the Rosemont area as this year's project for the Neighborhood Improvement Program.
At Tuesday's meeting, the council made it official by approving the project unanimously.
The resolution called for naming the Rosemont neighborhood as the Neighborhood Improvement Program target and funding $3.1 million for capital improvements in the neighborhood.
"I believe that through this project my neighbors in the target area will receive the streets, and/or curbs, and/or lights and get the resources they need that the city provides so they can be proud of where they live," Las Familias Rosemont Neighborhood Association President Fernando Peralta said.
The criteria for determining the neighborhood selection includes:
*Median household income.
*Poverty rate percentage.
*Unemployment rate percentage.
*Percentage of population without high school diploma.
*Substandard structure violations per year).
*Crimes against people (per 1,000 persons per year).
*Pavement condition index percentage.
*Leveraging resources, non-profit collaboration and initiatives.
*Neighborhood association capacity, leadership and engagement.
The Rosemont area covers 0.94 square miles with a population of 7,370 people with a median household income of $36,064 and an average of 59.
The unemployment rate is 6%, and 31% of the families are below the poverty line. Twenty eight percent of the population does not have a high school diploma.
Substandard structure violations average 34 per year, and crimes against people average 106 per 1,000.
"I cannot even express how happy and excited I am that this neighborhood has been designated for this funding," said District 9 Councilwoman Ann Zadeh, in whose district Rosemont lies.
"This is a culmination of what drove me to serve in this role from the very beginning."
Past projects and their median household income include Cavile Stop Six, $15,507; Ash Crescent, $17,250; and Northside, $35,986.
Recommended potential improvements for Rosemont include:
*Improve street conditions, sidewalks and lighting.
*Reduce crime with security cameras.
*Abatement, litter/lllegal dumping removal.
*Home improvements with housing rehab programs.
