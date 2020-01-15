TARGET AREA FOR 2020 NEIGHBORHOOD IMPROVEMENT STRATEGY
The Rosemont area is about to join some of its neighbors in getting a makeover.
Fort Worth's new Director of Neighborhood Services, Victor Turner, presented the city council with the strategy for this year's Neighborhood Improvement Program at Tuesday's work session.
The recommendation for this year's program is the Rosemont area. The council is expected to have an agenda item on the subject for formal approval on Jan. 28.
"We've had tremendous success on the others. It's exciting to see one more coming in," Mayor Betsy Price said.
"This program is one I've been a tremendous fan of from the very beginning," District 9 Councilwoman Ann Zadeh said. The Rosemont area lies in her district.
"They were dedicated and passionate about being community leaders even before this was on the horizon for them. This is one of the most exciting things that's happened since I came into office. I'm looking forward to working with them in the next year."
The criteria for determining the neighborhood selection includes:
*Median household income.
*Poverty rate percentage.
*Unemployment rate percentage.
*Percentage of population without high school diploma.
*Substandard structure violations per year).
*Crimes against people (per 1,000 persons per year).
*Pavement condition index percentage.
*Leveraging resources, non-profit collaboration and initiatives.
*Neighborhood association capacity, leadership and engagement.
The Rosemont area covers 0.94 square miles with a population of 7,370 people with a median household income of $36,064 and an average of 59.
The unemployment rate is 6%, and 31% of the families are below the poverty line. Twenty eight percent of the population does not have a high school diploma.
Substandard structure violations average 34 per year, and crimes against people average 106 per 1,000.
Other areas up for consideration were:
*Las Vegas Trail sub area.
*Como sub area.
*Diamond Hill sub area.
*Bonnie Brae area.
*Carter Riverside area.
The lowest median income belongs to Como with an average of $20,727. Next lowest is the Las Vegas Trail with $25,323. The highest is Bonnie Brae with $43,125.
Past projects and their median household income include Cavile Stop Six, $15,507; Ash Crescent, $17,250; and Northside, $35,986.
Recommended potential improvements for Rosemont include:
*Improve street conditions, sidewalks and lighting.
*Reduce crime with security cameras.
*Abatement, litter/lllegal dumping removal.
*Home improvements with housing rehab programs.
"I can tell you benefits continue to come into Stop Six. At last count we had a 45% increase in new housing construction," said District 5 Councilwoman Gyna Bivens, in whose district Stop Six lies. "I'm very excited for Rosemont, and I'll be visiting."
