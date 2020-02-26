Fort Worth, TX (76107)

Today

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.