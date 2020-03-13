Cruising for a bruising

Shares in Carnival Corp. plummeted to depths not seen since the worst of the 2008 financial crisis after its Princess Cruises line said it would suspend all operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The move affects all Princess’ 18 ships and all voyages scheduled to depart between March 12 and May 10. The Diamond Princess cruise ship, which Japanese officials held in a flawed quarantine
operation, infected hundreds of passengers and crew. Passengers now on a Princess cruise that will end in the next five days will continue to sail as expected through the end of the itinerary. Current voyages that extend beyond March 17 will be ended at the most convenient location for guests. Under normal operations, Princess serves more than 50,000 passengers a day.
