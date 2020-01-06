Dragon City Farm Inc., a hydroponic produce operation in Dallas, announced Jan. 6 that it has successfully completed a capital raise on Fort Worth-based Harvest Returns’ crowdfunding platform.
With the capital raised, Dragon City Farms will grow safe, superior quality, fresh produce to consumers across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, a news release said.
“Dragon City Farms will concentrate on local restaurants that serve farm to table and prepare most if not all of their dishes, sauces and sides in house from the produce they purchase,” said Alex Davis, founder and CEO of Dragon City Farms.
“These would be restaurants like Khao Noodle Shop, Knife, Wabi House, Seven G, and Rapscallion. We will also market to small specialty grocery stores like Jimmy’s Grocery in East Dallas. We will have our first crop of lettuce ready by the end of January and the farm should be fully operational by the end of March,” Davis said in the announcement.
Changing consumer tastes and preferences are driving demand in the locally grown produce market.
“Local food production and vertical farming are changing the face of agriculture across the United States,” said Chris Rawley, Harvest Returns’ CEO. “We are pleased to help Dragon City bring fresh produce and microgreens to local DFW consumers.”
Harvest Returns Inc. is a financial technology company created in 2016 by two military veterans to bring agricultural producers together with investors. The platform provides curated, diversified offerings of farms and agribusinesses to investors.
– FWBP Staff
