Andy Anderson, a vice president in the Retail Division at Henry S. Miller Brokerage, represented Daylight Golf in the lease of a 14,713-square-foot building at 2505 East Grapevine Mills Road in Grapevine. Derek Anthony with The Woodmont Company represented the landlord, CJK Grapevine Properties LLC of Fort Worth.
Scheduled to open in July 2020, Daylight Golf will offer virtual golf on 25 courses and a full-service sports bar and restaurant. Professional golf instruction, club fitting, leagues, tournaments, corporate events, and private parties will also be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.