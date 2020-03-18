CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — One woman was killed and another injured in a shooting on St. Patrick's Day at an Irish pub in southeast Texas, authorities said.
The shooting happened Tuesday night at Molly's Irish Sports Pub in Corpus Christi and a suspect is in custody, police spokesman Travis Pace said.
When officers arrived, they found one woman dead and another who had been shot in the torso, the Corpus Christi Caller Times reported. Police interviewed witnesses and identified a suspect, who was later arrested after a brief foot chase, Pace said.
The suspect's name was not immediately released but Pace said that person will likely face charges of murder and aggravated assault.
Pace said the investigation was ongoing but "it's not a random act of violence."
Unlike a few other Texas cities, Corpus Christi had not shut down its bars or restaurants amid concerns of the coronavirus.
