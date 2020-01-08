Fort Worth, TX (76107)

Today

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. Thunder possible. High around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.