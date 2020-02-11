DesignPlex Biomedical, a TechFW client that specializes in the design and manufacture of medical devices, has leased 11,000 square feet at 3425 Clayton Road East in west Fort Worth.
The facility is owned by Bruce Conti Warehouses.
Robert Benkowski is the managing director of DesignPlex Biomedical and is an assistant professor of Medical Education at TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine. DesignPlex Biomedical partners with organizations and entrepreneurs to turn ideas into prototypes and assist in bringing critical new technology to market.
DesignPlex has more than 20 years of experience, providing mechanical design, electronics design, systems integration and manufacturing. Its specialties include FDA Class I, II and III medical devices; drug/device combinations; products with electrical, mechanical, pneumatic and software development; artificial hearts and ventricular assist devices; web-enabled products; and remote monitoring with patient and clinician portals.
DesignPlex will host an open house Feb. 20 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. at its facility, 3425 Clayton Rd East, Fort Worth, 76116, off Camp Bowie.
