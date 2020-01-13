Travelers will soon have organic and all-natural food options at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport with the arrival of Texas' first-ever Plum Market.
Hudson, the New Jersey-based airport retailer, reached an agreement with DFW Airport to open, license and operate a new Plum Market location.
The health-conscious food service store will operate out of a 2,400 square-foot space inside the airport's Terminal B.
Plum Market intends to feature a restaurant and bar with a diverse menu of chef-crafted meals available to grab-and-go or enjoy onsite. The store will also include a retail selection of convenience items with natural, organic and sustainably sourced candies, packaged snacks and beverages from local brands, according to a press release.
Plum Market will be Hudson's first restaurant and bar project at DFW Airport. The restaurant will be situated close to an American Airlines gate hold-room.
“Broadening our food and beverage offering is a key growth opportunity for our company as we monitor demand for natural, healthy options from passengers,” CEO Hudson Roger Fordyce said in a statement. “We’re delighted to partner with Plum Market to bring its organic and environmentally-kind choices to travelers and staff at DFW Airport.”
Detroit-based Plum Market has more than 25 multi-format locations, the company said. Most of its locations are in the Midwest.
Hudson is partnering with HG Multiplex DFW in the joint venture.
The location is expected to open in mid-2020.
