Domino’s shares soared after the pizza delivery chain said it’s hiring about 10,000 workers in the U.S. to meet rising demand amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
Domino’s said it needs delivery drivers, pizza makers, managers and truck drivers to
make deliveries from its supply chain centers.
Domino’s 6,126 U.S. stores remain open for carryout. It’s also offering contact-less delivery. Last year the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company opened 250 net new stores in the U.S., and posted nearly 20% profit growth in the fourth quarter.
Domino’s stock hit an all-time high last month. Its shares closed up 11% Thursday at
$323.14.
