Dominus Commercial
2525 Ridgmar Blvd.
Fort Worth 76116
817-813-5640
Growing up in a ranch on a rural town bordering West Texas, businessman Stephen LaMure always had a fascination for the aesthetics of the wild west, like a unique country twang, riding horses and herding cattle.
Fort Worth, to paraphrase George Strait, often crossed his mind.
"My personality style has always been more Fort Worth than Dallas," Dominus President and CEO LaMure said. "There's a big difference between the two."
However, he lacked certain qualifications that stopped him from doing business in Fort Worth, i.e., a pair of cowboy boots and a Ford F-250, LaMure said with a laugh.
He owns both now.
LaMure founded the Dallas-based real estate company Dominus Commercial 17 years ago and now he’s excited to open a Fort Worth office. As of late last year, Dominus finally expanded into the market, increasing its commercial presence by opening a new office in Cowtown.
"Fort Worth was, maybe not overlooked, but underserved by some of the larger brokerage firms," LaMure said. "I felt like there was a really good opportunity to bring a different level of service to the Fort Worth market."
With a fixed focus on the Fort Worth area, the company has leased a 3,500 square-feet office space at 2525 Ridgmar Blvd.
Dominus specializes in commercial real estate needs such as tenant representation, commercial leasing, site selection, investment sales and purchasing.
At present, Dominus in Fort Worth is mostly engaged in office, self-storage and industrial real estate investment sales.
"Fort Worth is growing very rapidly now, but I think that it's going to grow even faster over the next 10 years," LaMure said. "The potential for opportunity here is greater than it is in Dallas."
Dominus has found there's more room to grow in Fort Worth, literally.
Fort Worth has a larger volume of vacant, developable land than its mostly built-out neighbors to the east.
The Fort Worth Dominus branch is working out deals in partnership with outside investors to make land acquisitions, a noteworthy deviation from the Dallas operation.
Dominus recently bought a considerable stretch of land just north of Downtown Fort Worth for potential multifamily residential use. LaMure said discussions with developers are ongoing with regards to the proper use of the property.
The branch is also actively looking at acquiring buildings and value-added properties. It is also building a new building in Euless, whose details are not yet formally disclosed.
"Rather than transacting for the sake of a transaction, we really try to find out what is going to help make the developer or a tenant or a property owner the most successful with their vision," LaMure said. "I think a lot of brokers bring multiple properties to a prospect and say, 'Here, pick here and let's go.' What we do is significantly different."
The corporate culture-focused approach does seem to be working for Dominus in Fort Worth.
Starting out in the middle of the third quarter of last year, the Fort Worth team has already raked in about $20 million worth of transactions so far.
Currently, the Fort Worth office has six brokers and one admin staff person. It plans to add at least a couple more brokers in the next few months.
Managing director Chad Snyder, who joined Dominus in September, leads the Fort Worth office. He is joined by longtime real estate professional Richard Minker, along with Aaron Cullen, Jim Nowell and Dani Hall – all former coworkers at Colliers International Fort Worth. Caleb Mawire is also part of the team.
Snyder said he was honored to have been trusted with the new responsibility and is energized to serve the growing Fort Worth market.
"We hope to stand out among the brokerage community to the best of our abilities," Snyder said. "We want to be the office that the market looks to for helping out with any commercial real estate transactions."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.