As the world battles COVID-19, so too are animals. And they need our help in the fight.
During the shutdown, the Humane Society of North Texas is considered an essential business, therefore doors will remain open, said Cassie Lackey, Communications Director, providing much needed support for the animal community during these uncertain times.
"All departments are providing services - adoptions, humane euthanasia, foster, surrendering a pet, all by appointment only," Lackey said. "We will continue to follow the CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines, along with the Tarrant County Health Department at all times."
Many rescues and shelters have temporarily closed their doors, but Lackey said HSNT is committed to helping the pets and citizens of North Texas in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. As measures of precaution they have increased their already thorough cleaning protocols to include having customers sanitize their hands upon entering and leaving facilities. In addition, they are also sanitizing all public areas several times each day and keeping logs of all guests at all locations, times in and out.
Intake is by appointment only. However, Lackey noted there are only so many staff hours in a day.
"The challenge would be asking the public to have patience, understanding and grace while we do our jobs with excellence," she said. "It may take longer than they'd like, but we're doing everything in our power to expedite intake of surrendered pets and help the community with additional needs."
Lackey said, as always, adopters are needed. All adoptions at all HSNT adoption centers are free, except equine and livestock, until further notice. The url to view available pets is https://www.hsnt.org/all-pets.
"Keep in mind the available pets change hour by hour," she said.
Also, emergency fosters are needed for the hundreds of pets still in the care of HSNT, Lackey said. The link to become an emergency foster can be found on their webpage (they provide all essentials while supplies last), https://www.hsnt.org/become-a-foster-hero.
"We have additional staff working in our foster department to manage the flow of new fosters, while managing social distancing," she said.
"We are open for business, and our shelter animals need our community, the caring public, more than ever to provide loving homes - even if only on a temporary basis," Lackey continued. "If you are unable to adopt or foster a pet, we would ask our community to consider making a much needed donation to HSNT so we can continue to help the homeless pets of North Texas during these challenging times."
Saxe-Forte Adoption Center (817) 332-4768 x104 (dogs) x102 (cats)
Keller Regional Adoption Center (817) 743-4711
Keller Welcome Home Adoption Center (817) 431-1170
Benbrook Waggin' Tails Adoption Center (817) 249-3647
Animal Resource Department (817) 332-4768 x106 for humane euthanasia, or surrendering a pet.
Lost & Found Department (817) 332-4768 x108 for strays and return to owners.
