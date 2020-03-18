Fort Worth residents can now live just blocks from the Arts District and Sundance Square at Cityscape Arts, a new boutique apartment community of 56 units features a bevy of amenities, including private office spaces and upscale finishes.
Prospective residents can receive a virtual tour from the leasing office via Video Chat like FaceTime or Skype, the company said in a news release.
“We wanted to offer maximum convenience to prospective tenants,” said Cityscape Arts Manager Brian Jennings. “We are offering tailored Video Chats to show visitors different apartment layouts and building amenities.”
The one- and two-bedroom units start at $1,190 per month.
The community also offers a dog park, one-car garages, a gym and a rooftop lounge with a kitchen, TV and conference rooms plus an outdoor roof deck with BBQ capabilities and views of the Fort Worth skyline.
Most unique to this community are the private office spaces and Event Center. The private office spaces include multiple rooms of varying sizes that allow residents freedom to work, collaborate or conduct business close to home. A completely separate 2,000 square-foot Event Center is also available for residents and the general public to rent and host community events or parties.
Cityscape Arts is located at 301 Nichols St., Fort Worth For leasing information and to schedule a video chat, call 682-429-7360 or email manager@cityscapearts.com.
– FWBP Staff
