Voters will head to the polls March 3 to select major party candidates for several statewide races, legislative seats and judicial seats.
Early voting will begin Feb. 18 and continue through Feb. 28.
Here are lists of the Democratic and Republican primaries in Tarrant County. Your ballot will differ depending on where you live in the county.
For more information:
www.tarrantcounty.com/en/elections.html?linklocation=supermenu&linkname=Elections
