HANOVER, Md., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
EASi, a global services company specializing in engineering and sciences, on Dec. 23 announced the opening of its new aerospace and defense delivery center located at 6100 Western Place, Suite GL-10, Fort Worth, 76107.
"Dallas/Ft. Worth is a leading region for aerospace and defense companies and the growth that this industry is experiencing," said Mike Varon, executive director of operations at EASi. "We were excited to select this location for our next delivery center so we can provide our clients with even more agile solutions to support their additional workload and programs."
EASi was founded in 1981 and has grown to become a leading global services company specializing in engineering and sciences. In 2011, EASi became a subsidiary of Aerotek, an Allegis Group company and global leader in talent solutions, and has operated within the aerospace and defense industry since 2014.
EASi service offerings at the Fort Worth delivery center include managed services, full product development and delivery for clients within the aerospace and defense industry.
