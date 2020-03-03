FWCD and Empatico Kind program
The world needs more kind people.
And Fort Worth Country Day is supplying them.
FWCD is one of 40 schools from the entire planet chosen to take part in the inaugural Empatico Kindness Champions Fellowship. Established in 2019 by the educational outreach arm of KIND Snacks’, The KIND Foundation, the program is designed to connect students ages 6-11 in spreading kindness globally.
“Being selected for the Empatico fellowship is an incredible honor, privilege and opportunity for my students and me,” said Alicia Schordine, fourth-grade teacher and Empatico leader at FWCD.
“Not only are we providing our students with the opportunity to learn about different perspectives and practice interpersonal skills that are crucial for building cross-cultural relationships later in life, but we’re also doing our part in teaching empathy and spreading kindness globally.”
FWCD was selected out of thousands of international applicants, and is the only participating school from Texas and one of only 15 participating schools from the U.S.
The fellowships is in three phases and will include 17 fourth grade students at FWCD connecting with their partner Empatico school, Hambright Elementary in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Together, they will learn about different communities, share personal stories and observations, practice kindness strategies, and set measurable objectives and goals for spreading kindness.
The fellowship also involves activity plans, in-class lessons, messaging and video exchanges on topics including Overcoming Barriers to Kindness, Sharing Community Walk Stories, Random Acts of Kindness, and Developing and Researching Kindness Strategies.
The inaugural Empatico Fellowship will continue through May. Once complete, FWCD will serve as an Empatico Kindness Champion. By the end of 2020, Empatico hopes to reach more than one million students in 25 countries through the fellowship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.