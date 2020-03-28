Fort Worth, TX (76107)

Today

Showers early then thundershowers developing later in the day. High 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. ENE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.