Electro Acoustics, an audio-visual equipment supplier in Fort Worth, received the 2020 Grand Forte Award during Mayor Betsy Price’s State of the City Address on Feb. 28 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.
Electro Acoustics equips the Fort Worth region by designing, installing, and servicing commercial audio, video, and performance lighting systems in churches, training centers, boardrooms, classrooms, performing arts centers, and arenas/stadiums.
“Small businesses and entrepreneurs are the backbone of our community, driving economic prosperity throughout Fort Worth. We must continue to support our business community at all levels to be certain Fort Worth thrives,” said Mayor Price, a small business owner prior to becoming a public servant.
For 35 years, Electro Acoustics’ certified team of award-winning professionals has served clients including Kimbell Art Museum; Sundance Square Plaza; TCU’s stadium, arena, and classrooms; Cook Children’s Medical Center; Texas Rangers Globe Life Park; Christ Chapel Bible Church; Burnett Oil; ACH Event Center; SMU; UNT; Bass Performance Hall; Levitt Pavilion; Eisemann Center; and, most recently, the new Dickies Arena.
“This was a really fun experience for us,” said Luke Jordan, Electro Acoustics, “It’s just been really affirming that all the work our people have done and the impact that we’ve had on the community has been recognized.”
"Small businesses are a key indicator of a region's economic health,” said Brittany Brookens, the Chamber’s Director of Small Business, “the Forte Awards provides a platform to showcase and promote the incredible work they do in the Fort Worth area.
The competition – formerly known as Small Business of the Year - is categorized by industry rather than the number of employees. Categories were Emerging Business, Manufacturing/Distribution and Professional Services. The category winners, aside from Electro Acoustics, were Emerging Business (up to three years): DPC Healthcare and Manufacturing/Distribution: All American Tire Recyclers.
Electro Acoustics was the category winner in the Professional Services category.
