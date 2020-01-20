Embrey Partners announced Jan. 20 it will begin construction this month on The Elm at River Park, its newest multifamily project in Fort Worth.
Embrey closed in late December on its purchase of the site, which is adjacent to The Shops at Clearfork on River Park Drive near the Trinity River Trails River Park Trailhead and Waterside. The 293-unit property will have an urban contemporary farmhouse design.
"The opportunity to develop this project in such a desirable area with great access to the Chisolm Trail Parkway and nearby amenities such as premier shopping is exciting for Embrey," said John Kirk, Managing Director & Executive Vice President for Development. "Our reputation is for developing places where people want to be and residents will have easy access and walkability to a movie theater, retail shopping like Nordstrom, dining like Mutt's Cantina, and Whole Foods grocery. It's just a short walk to recreational opportunities along the Clear Fork Trinity River and the connecting trails."
The multifamily community will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedrooms with structured parking. Amenities for residents will include a resort-style pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a dog park, and bike storage.
First occupancy for residents is planned for the summer of 2021.
San Antonio-based Embrey Partners Ltd., received the 2019 Multifamily Executive Magazine Merit Award for Garden-style Walk-up for its Kelley at Samuels Avenue development in Fort Worth last year. Embrey's Kelley at Samuels Avenue project included an onsite historical preservation of the Garvey House, a 100-year-old Queen Anne Victorian home that is also known as Queen of the Trinity. The Texas Historical Commission and Historic Fort Worth have recognized Embrey for "rescuing" the historic structure, which dates back to the late 1800s. "We were extremely pleased when Embrey stepped in to save this beautiful home," said Jerre Tracy, executive director of Historic Fort Worth when the award was announced.
