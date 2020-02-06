Ted Dimitry, a commercial property/casualty insurance broker specializing in the oil and gas industry for 23 years, has joined Higginbotham’s Houston office as its energy and marine practice leader.
Higginbotham, based in Fort Worth, is the largest independent insurance and financial service firm based in Texas, the company said in a news release. Higginbotham has more than 20 industry practice groups that cater to companies with specialized risks.
"The demand for expertise in energy and marine insurance is understandably high in Houston. It's called the Energy Capital of the World for good reason, and Ted is a world-class expert in this field,” said Higginbotham Houston Managing Partner Dudley Ray.
Dallas Business Journal and Houston Business Journal named Dimitry a "Who's Who in Energy," and the latter included him in its "40 Under 40" class of 2012.
Dimitry was most recently first vice president at Alliant Insurance Services Inc., Energy & Marine Group. He earned a bachelor's degree at Washington and Lee University in 1995 and a Master of Business Administration degree at Rice University in 2002.
Higginbotham's Houston office is located in the Energy Corridor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.