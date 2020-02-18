OREGON, Ohio (AP) — An oil and gas company has agreed to pay $2.6 million in fines for air pollution violations at a refinery in Ohio, according to court documents.
Federal agencies found longstanding pollution and record-keeping violations at the BP-Husky refinery in Oregon, according to a Jan. 29 complaint filed by the federal Department of Justice and the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.
About $1.42 million of the $2.6 million penalty will be paid to the U.S. government, and $200,000 will go to Ohio as a civil penalty for violating the federal Clean Air Act and the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act, The Blade of Toledo reported Tuesday.
Michael Abendhoff, BP spokesperson, said in a written statement that the company is pleased to resolve the claims.
"BP-Husky looks forward to continuing to be a vital part of the local community," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.