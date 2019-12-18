Looking for a gift, but you’re stuck at the airport? Estee Lauder may have an answer. The Estée Lauder Companies, in partnership with 3Sixty Retail, opened a retail concept Dec. 18 in Dallas Fort Worth International Airport – Terminal D Departures near gate 25. The new concept features offerings by four of its brands, BECCA, Too Faced, Bobbi Brown, and Glam Glow.
A first-of-its-kind concept for The Estée Lauder Companies and travel retail, the retail space epitomizes the ever-evolving model of the store, with merchandising driven entirely by consumer insights. Additionally, the space is constructed to be fluid so everything from the layout and signage, down to the brands and products can be adapted to match industry trends on an ongoing basis.
Products fall into four categories consumers currently demand most while traveling: “I forgot”, destination, hydration, and gifting. Currently, holiday gifting focused endcaps make it convenient for travelers to find the perfect presents while on the go.
Innovative in-store technology allows customers to interact with the brand through screens that can instantly share social media posts, curated by hashtags and product power reviews. Digital screens are used to display each brand carried at the store and are easily adjustable to keep up with trending products, seasonality, and even time of day.
The space’s first concept focuses on the holidays with #GiftingOnTheGo. The Estée Lauder Companies partnered with renowned pop artist Donald Robertson who designed the campaign’s holiday creative. Featuring original illustrations by the artist, visitors to the store will be immersed in Robertson’s holiday vision as they shop for their beauty favorites.
