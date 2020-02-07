World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth
The World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth has announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Falk will step down in 2020 from the organization he has led and developed over the past 19 years into the North Texas region’s preeminent public forum on international affairs.
"It's been a fantastic overall experience with countless memories that are among the best in my life," Falk said in the news release about his retirement. "I'm especially grateful for the team we created, the incredible support they provided, and all the global leaders, diplomats, authors, and scholars I've had the pleasure of engaging with throughout the years. I want to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone, along with my strong intent to stay in touch and potentially contribute in new ways."
The World Affairs Council is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that focuses on global issues and offers the community opportunities to engage with global leaders, diplomats, authors and scholars in an atmosphere of balanced discourse.
This past November, the World Affairs Councils of America named the Dallas/Fort Worth organization as Council of the Year.
The council has created a search committee of past chairs and board members led by Board Treasurer David Meyer to look for “a globally minded organizational leader dedicated to leading the Council’s forum for peer learning and civil discourse among all disciplines, generations and points of view.”
The council has 4,200 members and stages public programs, civic and citizen diplomacy engagement and educational opportunities for students in 72 high schools around the region.
The news release said that the next chapter in his Falk’s life includes spending more time with his five grandchildren and continuing to co-host The McCuistion Program on KERA.
