First National Bank has added Barry Kromann as Fort Worth Market President of their new commercial lending office in Fort Worth. Kromann has over 32 years’ experience in the Tarrant County market and Fort Worth area. He most recently served as Fort Worth Area President at Independent Bank and previously served as executive vice president at Texas Capital Bank, and vice president/Corporate Banking at Bank One.
Kromann graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BBA of Finance from Texas Tech University.
Kromann and his wife of over 32 years, Vaughna, have three children and reside in Fort Worth. He has been honored as a Fort Worth Business Press “40 Under 40” and has served in multiple leadership roles of several local nonprofit organizations including The Parenting Center, United Way, American Heart Association, Tarrant County Banker’s Association and Doxology Bible Church. He is currently serving on the Boards of Directors of ACH Child and Family Services and World Link Ministries.
In addition to the new Fort Worth location, First National Bank has banking centers in Southlake and Wichita Falls, and mortgage offices across North Texas in Southlake, Plano, Mansfield, Wichita Falls and Brownwood. Banking industry recognition includes the Independent Bankers Association of Texas Gold Award in Marketing in 2019
