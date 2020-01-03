Two Rivers Beer Company on Dec. 23 announced they have acquired majority ownership in Bare Arms Brewing, both in Waco. Two Rivers Beer Company is owned by Kevin Yackley, a 35-year craft brewer who moved to Waco to bring his love of craft beer to the growing craft scene in Waco. The merger between Bare Arms Brewing, Waco's oldest craft brewery and Two Rivers, who brings significant new resources, including brewing expertise, new capital, and marketing capabilities to Bare Arms.
"My family and I moved to Waco just over two years ago to enhance the craft beer scene. We chose Waco for its beauty, global notoriety, growing population and its fledgling craft beer scene," said Kevin Yackley, CEO of Two Rivers. "Bare Arms was the first brewery I visited and knew instantly that I wanted to be a part of the craft growth in Waco. I am proud to call Waco home and very excited to roll up my sleeves, bare my arms and work hard side by side with the Bare Arms team."
Kevin Yackley will become the new CEO of Bare Arms, and Keith Collier will remain Head Brewer. The public can expect a refreshed brand, new and existing craft beer recipes, and new enhancements to the taproom in the near future, according to a news release from Two Rivers.
"Bare Arms helped launch the craft beer movement in Waco, and we've seen significant growth,” said Collier, founder and brewmaster at Bare Arms Brewing. “Wacoans enjoy four breweries, a distillery, multiple wineries and other craft beverage companies now. We don't just want people to visit Waco for the Silos but also for the craft – drink local, drink Waco. With Bare Arms' longevity, Two Rivers' business experience and marketing capabilities, plus our collaboration on recipes and processes, this alliance will help grow craft in Waco, and Bare Arms will remain at the forefront of that growth."
