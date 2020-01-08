Mackenzie Eason has announced that Hope Moon, formerly Manager of Talent and Quality of Place at the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, has joined the firm as a consulting partner.
Mackenzie Eason is a consulting firm focused on talent acquisition, development, culture and executive search.
“Hope will begin work immediately with several clients,” said Managing Partner Darien Georg. “We are very eager to have such a smart, dedicated Fort Worth native join us. Our clients will immediately be impacted by the talent and knowledge Hope brings with her to Mackenzie Eason.“ Moon graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a degree in history and political science and a minor in public service.
Her passion for nonprofits led her to work for the Boys and Girls Club of St. Joseph County, Indiana, and then SafeHaven of Tarrant County before joining the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Mackenzie Eason said in a news release.
At the Chamber, Moon served as the key contributor for research on talent, authoring reports on the status of college and career readiness and workforce development in the Fort Worth Region and on how to successfully recruit and retain talent in Tarrant County for chamber members, announcement said.
She stays active in the community by mentoring and serving on the Big Ambassadors Board of Big Brothers, Big Sisters Lone Star and managing Fort Worth’s Young Professionals group, Vision FW.
In her spare time, Moon share hers love of dance with students of all ages. She is an experienced dance teacher and is currently the choreographer for the Trinity Valley School Elite Performance Company.
– FWBP Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.