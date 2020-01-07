There’s another new restaurant headed to the burgeoning South Main district of Fort Worth. And there’s a familiar name associated with the new venture.
Chef Stefon Rishel with Trident Restaurant Group will soon open the Wishbone & Flynt, probably in late January or early February, according to a news release. Rishel was formerly chef at Max’s Wine Dive in Fort Worth, which closed last year.
The restaurant will be located at 334 Bryan Ave., joining several new restaurants and coffee shops have recently opened, including Black Cat Pizza, Roots Coffeehouse and Coco Shrimp Restaurant.
“This concept has been in the works for several years. With my partners, I now have the opportunity to bring it to life,” said Rishel, executive chef and part owner. “I’m eager to bring my expertise and creativity to Wishbone & Flynt. My goal is to provide a consistently exceptional experience for our guests in every way - from scratch-made food and craft cocktails to a comfortable upscale atmosphere and friendly service.”
Offerings will include a boutique wine list of 80 hand-selected bottles with 40 by the glass as well as craft cocktails and exclusive dishes.
“We’ve been hard at work and are beyond excited to share Wishbone & Flynt with our DFW community,” said Kyle Bryson, one of three principal owners of Trident Restaurant Group. “We partnered with Chef Rishel for many reasons, but mainly because of his reputation and experience in the restaurant industry. His food speaks for itself, but we were looking for more than just great food. We wanted a trusted partner too, and we’ve found that in him.”
Wishbone & Flynt will have an adjoining upscale speakeasy, The Amber Room. The atmosphere modeled after The Great Gatsby and will feature craft cocktails.
Wishbone & Flynt was born out of the partnership between Rishel, Bryson, and Wallace Owens of Trident Restaurant Group in 2017. The concept comes from Rishel’s passion for people and food, and his desire to create a comfortable, affordable upscale atmosphere complete with exceptional food and service, according to the news release.
