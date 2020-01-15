JLL is re-launching marketing efforts on a three-story, Class A office property near downtown Fort Worth, the firm announced Jan. 15. 1407 Texas Street will be vacated Q1 2020 by its current tenant, Simpli.fi, which will immediately position the property for perspective owners and tenants.
“1407 Texas Street has been an important part of our history and culture since we started in 2010,” said Simpli.fi CEO, Frost Prioleau. “The building has served as our first and only corporate home, and has helped us create a great culture and work environment. As we transition to our new headquarters at the Fort Worth Stockyards, we hope that 1407 Texas Street will play an equally, if not more, important role for the next company who makes it their own.”
JLL Managing Director Ryan Matthews and Senior Vice President Matt Montague will lead the marketing and sales efforts, which is located at the corner of Summit Avenue and Texas Street in Fort Worth’s Central Business District. The building was originally designed by renowned Fort Worth architect Preston Geren and opened in 1960.
“We have seen growing interest and adoption of creative office space in Fort Worth and major markets across the US, particularly by tech and local entrepreneur led companies as a means to attract and retain top talent, and to help curate a more dynamic culture,” said Montague. “With a timeline now set for Simpli.fi’s relocation, we anticipate elevated interest in 1407 Texas Street, especially as we consider the leasing potential, in addition to its potential sale.”
(0) comments
