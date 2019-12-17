Houston-based Calvetti Ferguson has announced the acquisition of Fort Worth-based Kapp & Miller PC.
Founded in 1988, Kapp & Miller will join the Calvetti Ferguson team in Fort Worth as of Jan. 1, 2020. The acquisition will add a total of six team members to the tax and accounting services teams.
“We are excited to join a firm recently named a Top Workplace and Top 300 U.S. Firm. Calvetti Ferguson’s culture of building strong client relationships, advising entrepreneurial, growth-oriented clients, and treating team members like family is a wonderful match for our firm,” Catherine Miller, CPA and shareholder of Kapp & Miller, said in a news release.
“Whether you’re an individual, family office or business owner, we know our clients will enjoy the integrated service experience Calvetti Ferguson will provide,” said Lois Kapp, CPA and shareholder.
Jason Ferguson, CPA and Managing Partner of Calvetti Ferguson, said the firm’s growth strategy over the last two years has been to increase its brand awareness in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
“With the completion of this acquisition, we are making great strides towards that goal,” Ferguson said.
The news release said Calvetti Ferguson has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Top Recommended Tax And Accounting Firms. Calvetti Ferguson ranks as one of the fastest growing firms on INSIDE Public Accounting‘s list and is a Top 300 Public Accounting Firm.
Calvetti Ferguson is an independent member firm of PrimeGlobal, the fourth largest association of independent accounting firms with over 280 member firms in more than 80 countries.
– FWBP Staff
