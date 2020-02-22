Fort Worth’s advertising elite gathered at The Ostreum on Friday, Feb. 21 for a gala to celebrate the 2019 American Advertising Awards (AAA) and show. The 2020 competition had over 361 professional entries from 40 different agencies, firms, and individuals, as well as over 70 student entries from UTA and TCU – which was a significant increase over last year’s entrants.
The Best of Show award went to Balcom Agency for “This Is How We Live” done for Cavender's.
The award for Best of Print went to Schaefer Advertising Co. for 2019/20 Season Poster Campaign A done for Texas Ballet Theater.
The Best of Interactive went to GCG Marketing for BLK EYE Vodka Social Media Campaign done for Black Eyed Distilling.
The Best of Film, Video & Sound: Secret Powers for Super Monkey Ball: Monkeymentary done for SEGA of America
Special Judges' Award for Best Branding: Balcom Agency for True to Family. True to Flavor for Mrs. Renfro's
A Special Judges' Award for Copywriting went to HOEGGER COMMUNICATIONS for The James Lane Journey done for James Lane.
Another Special Judges' Award went to Texas Wesleyan University for “LMAO”: Texas Wesleyan University for Small Classes. Big Scholarships. Ad
A Special Judges' Award for Innovation in B2B went to GM Financial for Secret Sauce Dealer Campaign done for GM Financial.
A Special Judges' Award for Excellence in Illustration went to Pinkerton Design for MAIN ST. endanger species-Bobcat done for Downtown Fort Worth Intitiatives.
A Mosaic Award was given to Make Something Beautiful for Blue Zones: TransFORTmation done for Blue Zones Project.
Judges for this year’s competition were:
Mike Rainey, Chief Creative Officer at Brand Society in New Orleans, LA
Elisa M Valdez, Product Designer and Software developer at Re/Max.
Seth Gunderson, Ventures Director at Signal Theory in Kansas City, MO
Student Awards:
Student Best of Show ADDY Award: Giorgi Woolford for ABC Poster done for University of Texas at Arlington
Additional Student Awards:
Judge’s Award for Excellence in Packaging Design: Chelsea Chase for Celeste done for Texas Christian University
Judge’s Award for Excellence in Intrigue: Melissa Vidales for Hide & Seek Podcast Zine done for University of Texas at Arlington
Judge’s Award for Excellence in Digital Design: Erica Bolden for Level Dance Studios Website done for University of Texas at Arlington
