Fort Worth amends emergency declaration:
Mayor Betsy Price signed an amended order to the emergency declaration in place within the City of Fort Worth due to a local public health emergency and in a continued effort to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The following goes into effect today, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. –
All in-person worship services are no longer permitted, with the exception of worship support staff to facilitate online services.
All malls and non-essential retail establishments including barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, spas, massage parlors, estheticians and related personal care businesses are closed and no occupancy is permitted.
Also closed: bars, lounges, taverns, commercial amusement and entertainment establishments, bingo halls, theaters, gyms, fitness classes, yoga and personal training facilities, similar facilities and classes, private clubs, tattoo and piercing parlors and tanning salons, residential meeting spaces, event centers, hotel meeting spaces and ballrooms, outdoor plazas and markets
Essential services such as grocery stores, pharmacies and other establishments that sell household goods will remain open but must enforce social separation. This includes:
Convenience and package stores, pharmacies and drug stores, day care facilities, medical facilities, veterinary facilities, non-profit service providers of essential services, homeless and emergency shelters, office buildings, jails, essential government buildings, airports and transit facilities, transportation systems, residential buildings and hotels, manufacturing and distribution facilities.
In-house dining at restaurants remains closed, but drive-in, drive-through, takeout and delivery are still permitted.
There is no distinction between the types of gatherings in the amended declaration. There should be no gatherings of more than 10 people.
For more information visit: http://fortworthtexas.gov/COVID-19.
