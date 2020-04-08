The office of U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, has announced that health centers in Fort Worth and Denton have received federal grants to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month, comes through the Department of Health and Human Services.
Health Services of North Texas in Denton received $836,240 and North Texas Area Community Health Centers in Fort Worth received $909,065.
“While medical professionals in Texans are doing everything they can to combat this outbreak, the federal government should make sure they have every resource at their disposal,” Cornyn said in a statement.
