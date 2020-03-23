Marcus & Millichap has announced the sale of Copper Creek, a 274-unit, 17-building apartment complex in Fort Worth. The property is at the intersection of Interstate 30 and Loop 820, 10 minutes from downtown Fort Worth and Arlington. Al Silva, senior managing director investments, represented the seller, Florida-based DIJ Properties and procured the buyer, a Texas-based private investment company. The property attracted seven offers during a four-week marketing period and the sale closed 60 days after an agreement was reached between buyer and seller.
Constructed in 1986 on 12.4 acres, Copper Creek underwent significant renovations in 2013 and 2017.
