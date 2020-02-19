On Feb, 19, CapTex Bank announced that Caroline Thomas has been named vice president, Relationship Manager, continuing the growth of the Fort Worth focused bank. As a life-long Fort Worth resident, Thomas brings almost 20 years of Fort Worth community banking experience and will help grow the retail and commercial banking services for CapTex Bank.
“Caroline began her career as a teller and has worked her way through multiple areas of community banking,” Grant James, EVP, Fort Worth Market President at CapTex Bank said. “Her approach to customer service fits perfectly with our vision for a different type of community bank, one that is focused on solving financial problems and delivering great experiences.”
Thomas began her career in banking with Frost Bank in 2003. In 2011, Caroline transitioned to Origin Bank (formerly Community Trust Bank) as an Assistant Banking Center Manager and quickly rose to Manager of Corporate Support and Business Development.
“Throughout my career I have worked to find unique solutions for my clients, and this opportunity with CapTex Bank allows me to do that with a very high level of service to Fort Worth businesses,” Thomas said. “I want to create a memorable experience for our banking clients, no matter the size or scope of their needs.”
CapTex Bank (formerly known as First National Bank of Trenton) has seen a period of growth in 2020, recently filling out the leadership team with community banking professionals focused on assisting Fort Worth citizens that larger banks traditionally overlook.
Thomas attended TCU and transferred to the University of Texas-Arlington to graduate with a degree in psychology in 2007.
She is an active community volunteer, giving her time as a board member for the Recovery Resource Council, as well as volunteering for the Tarrant Area Food Bank, Rivertree Academy and The Parenting Center.
