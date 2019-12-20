Basic Energy Services Inc. (OTCQX: BASX) on Dec. 20 announced the appointment of Keith L. Schilling as president, CEO and director, effective Jan. 2, 2020.
Schilling has over two decades of experience in senior managerial positions with major energy services companies. Schilling is replacing T.M. “Roe” Patterson in connection with his voluntary resignation.
“After an extensive search process that considered many strong candidates, we are pleased to appoint Keith Schilling as Basic Energy Services’ new President, Chief Executive Officer and director,” said Julio Quintana, chairman of the board of directors. “Keith possesses great industry expertise, and we are excited for him to lead the Company into the future. We are grateful to Roe Patterson for his leadership and contributions to the Company and thank him for his dedication and service.”
“I am thrilled to join Basic Energy Services as president and chief executive officer and to join its impressive and strong management team,” said Schilling. “I am very excited about the future of the company and am thankful to Julio and the board for the opportunity to lead Basic and for their trust and support.”
Prior to joining the Company, Schilling was employed by Baker Hughes Company, where he served as president of Baker Hughes Canada since November 2018 and as director, Sales and Commercial from July 2017 until November 2018. From October 2016 until June 2017, he served as president - Surface for the North America Region. Prior to his work for Baker Hughes Company and its affiliates, Schilling served as senior vice president for TETRA Technologies, Inc. from December 2014 until October 2016. From 1995 to 2014, Schilling was employed by Schlumberger Limited in numerous capacities. Schilling received a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University in 1995 and an M.B.A. from Rotterdam University in 2008.
