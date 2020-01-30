Three Tarrant County enterprises were recognized as outstanding businesses by the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce Jan. 30 during the 2020 Forte Awards Night.
The category winners are:
· Emerging Business (up to three years): DPC Healthcare
· Manufacturing/Distribution: All American Tire Recyclers
· Professional Services: Electro Acoustics
One of the three will be announced on Feb. 28 as the 2020 Grand Forte Small Business of the Year winner during Mayor Betsy Price’s State of the City luncheon at the Fort Worth Convention Center.
"Small businesses are a key indicator of a region's economic health,” said Brittany Brookens, the Chamber’s Director of Small Business & Entrepreneurship. “The Forte Award gives us a platform to showcase and promote the incredible work they do."
Last year, the awards were revamped for applicants to compete within industry categories vs. number of employees. Criteria for the judges remained the same: business growth and performance, sound business strategies and practices, customer service strategies, business challenges, unique and innovative approaches, and community involvement.
Nine finalists were judged on their written applications and on-site visits by Chamber member business owners and professionals.
The Forte Awards Night, held at the Ashton Depot Catering + Event space in downtown Fort Worth, honored the category winners.
Bank of Texas was Presenting Sponsor of the competition and event. Other sponsors included Facebook, Wells Fargo, FranFund Inc. and media sponsor, Fort Worth Business Press.
More on the Forte Award Winners
Emerging Business: DPC Healthcare
Brent Russell, Vice President of Business Development, Co-Founder
DPC Healthcare partners with businesses and families of all sizes to create healthier communities. In this revolutionary model, Direct Primary Care, all primary care is covered by an affordable, monthly membership fee. There are no hidden charges, no insurance forms, no deductibles and no copays.
Members receive 24/7 access to their medical team, unlimited primary and urgent care visits, telemedicine, house calls, comprehensive physical exams, in-office labs, physical therapy, chronic disease management, and so much more. Most importantly, members are able to establish a meaningful relationship with their doctor.
Manufacturing / Distribution: All American Tire Recyclers
Tom Parker, CEO
http://www.allamericantirerecyclers.com/
All American Tire Recyclers is committed to cleaning up the environment one tire at a time. Currently, they are the only 100% green tire recycling facility in Tarrant County. In only four years, they have created a state-of-the-art recycling facility that serves the DFW metroplex and north Texas region.
All American Tire Recyclers’ mission is to meet the needs of tire disposal for residents, businesses, and municipalities with integrity while supporting the employees in their dedication to processing scrap tires into a 100% green fuel alternative.
Professional Services: Electro Acoustics
Chris Jordan, President
Electro Acoustics equips the community in Fort Worth by designing, installing, and servicing commercial audio, video, and performance lighting systems in churches, training centers, boardrooms, classrooms, performing arts centers, and arenas/stadiums. For 35 years, Electro Acoustics’ certified team of award-winning professionals has served clients including Kimbell Art Museum; Sundance Square Plaza; TCU’s stadium, arena, and classrooms; Cook Children’s Medical Center; Texas Rangers Globe Life Park; Christ Chapel Bible Church; Burnett Oil; ACH Event Center; SMU; UNT; Bass Performance Hall; Levitt Pavilion; Eisemann Center; and Dickies Arena. Electro Acoustics’ core values are Stewardship, Craftsmanship, Relationship, and a positive get it done attitude.
