In a special called City Council meeting on Thursday, members unanimously voted to extend an emergency stay-at-home declaration for the City of Fort Worth through April 7 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
These restrictions remain in place:
• Individuals are to stay at home. However, individuals may leave their residences for essential travel, essential activities or to provide or perform essential governmental functions or to operate essential businesses. This includes traveling to work at an essential business, traveling for the health of yourself or another person, leaving to get food and supplies or getting outside to exercise.
• To the extent individuals are using shared or outdoor spaces, they must maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person. This does not require a household or living unit to social distance when at home.
• Essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and other establishments that sell household goods will remain open but must enforce social distancing. A list of essential and non-essential businesses is below. (For specific information about businesses, call 817-392-8478 or email Covid19@FortWorthTexas.gov.
• In-house dining at restaurants is prohibited. Restaurants with or without drive-in or drive-through services; drive-in restaurants; drive-through restaurants; liquor stores; and microbreweries, micro-distilleries or wineries may only provide takeout, delivery or drive-in or drive-through services, as allowed by law.
• All businesses operating within the City of Fort Worth, except essential businesses, are required to close to the public.
• Businesses that are closed to the public may continue operations consisting exclusively of the following, as long as social distancing of a least six feet is maintained between all employees and contractors during the activities:
o Performing activities at their own residences (i.e., working from home);
o Operations necessary to process payroll, maintain security, upkeep and maintenance of premises, equipment or inventory, including but not limited to the care and maintenance of livestock or animals;
o IT or other operations that facilitate employees working from home;
o Facilitate online or call-in sales performed by employees in a store or facility closed to the public;
o In-store repair services performed by employees in a store or facility closed to the public.
• All public or private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited. This does not prohibit the gathering of members of a household or living unit.
• All elective medical procedures are prohibited.
• If someone in a household has tested positive for COVID-19, the household is ordered to isolate at home.
• Nursing homes, retirement and long-term care facilities are to prohibit non-essential visitors from accessing their facilities unless to provide critical assistance or for end-of-life visitation.
• All in-person worship services remain prohibited, with the exception of worship support staff to facilitate online services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.