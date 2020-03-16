Fort Worth will close Lake Worth at 6:30 p.m. today, March 16. This closure includes all recreational activity including boats, jet skis, kayaks, canoes and swimming. The lake will remain closed until further notice.
The lake has reach an elevation above 595 feet. At this elevation, boat wakes could cause flooding in some homes, and some boat docks could be under water, creating a navigation hazard.
Fort Worth Marshals will close the boat ramps at 6:30 p.m. giving anyone on the water this afternoon the chance to get their boats out.
Residents around the lake are being asked to refrain from being on the lake while the lake is closed.
