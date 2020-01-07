A Fort Worth-based glass board manufacturer opened a new manufacturing plant in Belgium.
Clarus, a maker of premium visual communication and collaboration systems, expanded into the European market by opening a 50,000 square-foot plant in Belgium.
The new plant will manage the entire order from fabrication to final assembly.
"We are excited to bring our manufacturing capabilities into the EMEA [Europe, the Middle East and Africa] markets," said Glen Huey, VP of Manufacturing and Global Supply Chain. "The new Belgium facility offers the sophistication necessary to improve operations through a lean, efficient layout that allows us to better align our products and services with our customers."
Clarus has invested in state-of-the-art production equipment for the new facility, which features the latest in glass processing, printing, and painting adhesion technology that the company offers.
Clarus offers about 15 different, innovative products. Flex Wall, one of its products, was chosen from more than 2,600 entries as an honoree at the Interior Design Magazine's Best of Year Award Ceremony last month.
Headquartered in east Fort Worth, Clarus was founded in 2009. Till now, all the products were made at its only U.S. manufacturing plant. The company also operates a showroom in Chicago.
"As Clarus expands its growth potential beyond the United States, it was imperative that we manufactured our products in this region," Clarus CEO Marc Mansell said. "Our ability to satisfy our customers' need for customization within short lead times can now be realized in Europe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.