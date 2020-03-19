Pernod Ricard USA has announced all of its manufacturing sites, including TX Whiskey Distillery in Fort Worth, will be used to produce hand sanitizer to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. arm of the France-based liquor company reached several regulatory agreements and received approvals from the U.S. federal government to produce hand sanitizer in the distilleries, at a time of reported shortage of disinfectant supplies.
"Our company is proud to support the efforts of the Administration and communities across the country in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic," said Ann Mukherjee, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard North America.
"In times like this it is important that everyone, especially companies with strong U.S. roots, like ours, prioritize good corporate citizenship and step up in the name of the greater good. I am glad that we were able to form this public/private partnership and repurpose our spirits production facilities to meet a pressing, national need," Mukherjee added.
The company plans to donate hand sanitizer that it produces.
Pernod Ricard USA is working with the U.S. Government on plans for distribution of the hand sanitizer.
"Our top priority during this crisis is the health and safety of all Americans," U.S. Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR) said in a statement about the initiative. "It's great to see Pernod Ricard USA prioritizing a national need over short-term business gains to make an impact during this national emergency."
