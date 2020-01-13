Fort Worth home sales decreased 0.9 percent to 1,000 homes in December 2019. The median price for Fort Worth homes increased 2.3 percent year-over-year to $233,000 in December 2019.
"The December Fort Worth real estate numbers are similar to what we saw at the end of 2018," said Shelby Kimball, 2020 President of the Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS.. "There was a slight drop in listings and sales, but we are going into 2020 with a strong housing market.”
Fort Worth’s monthly housing inventory was 2.0 months in December 2019, the same as the year prior. The Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University cites that 6.5 months of inventory represents a market in which supply and demand for homes is balanced.
Homes spent an average of 51 days on the market in December 2019, the same as December 2018. Additionally, active listings decreased 0.1 percent to 2,165 listings during the same time frame.
December 2019 Statistics At-A-Glance
• 1,000 – Homes sold in December 2019, 0.9 percent less than December 2018.
• $233,000 – Median price in December 2019, 2.3 percent more than December 2018.
• 2.0 – Monthly housing inventory in December 2019, the same as December 2018.
• 51 – Average number of days homes spent on the market in December 2019, the same as December 2018.
• 31 – Average number of days to close in December 2019, one day less than December 2018.
• 2,165 – Active home listings on the market in December 2019, 0.1 percent less than December 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.