During 2019, Fort Worth home sales decreased 1 percent to 12,846 homes. The median price for Fort Worth homes increased 3.6 percent year-over-year to $230,000 in 2019.
“In 2019, we began to see the Fort Worth housing market stabilize,” said Shelby Kimball, 2020 President for the Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS.
Fort Worth’s monthly housing inventory was 2.0 months in 2019, the same as 2018. The Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University cites that 6.5 months of inventory represents a market in which supply and demand for homes is balanced.
Homes spent an average of 44 days on the market in 2019, six days more than 2018. Additionally, active listings increased 8 percent to 2,572 listings during the same time frame.
“This shift in the market is beneficial to buyers that were previously outbid and priced out,” said Kimball. “However, housing affordability and low inventory are still obstacles for buyers, especially first time buyers. Realtors® can help buyer and sellers navigate our current market and get the best deal possible.”
2019 Year-End Statistics At-A-Glance
• 12,846 – Homes sold in 2019, 1 percent less than 2018.
• $230,000 – Median price in 2019, 3.6 percent more than 2018.
• 2.0 – Monthly housing inventory in 2019, the same as 2018.
• 44 – Average number of days homes spent on the market in 2019, six days more than 2018.
• 32 – Average number of days to close in 2019, the same as 2018.
• 2,572 – Active home listings on the market in 2019, 8 percent more than 2018.
