Amid growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19, businesses large and small are finding it difficult to react and keep operations running.
Locally, the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce and Fort Worth HR has partnered to provide tools and resources to help out employers and human resource professionals.
An online platform has been launched that lists important references and resources that allow businesses to operate effectively, in a time when health officials are recommending social distancing. Link: https://www.fortworthchamber.com/covid-19-resources/
“Our top priority is remaining resourceful for our members,” said Brandom Gengelbach, President of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, “We will continue to update this resource page as we receive additional information.”
The resource page also contains a link to a submission form for employers to ask any questions related to the pandemic as it pertains to their employees. Fort Worth HR representatives will respond to individual questions as they are received. Link: https://www.fortworthhr.org/COVID-19-Questions/
"There are a lot of unknowns in situations like this,” said Jon Evans, President of Fort Worth HR. “Employers need to be prepared and develop contingency plans. Our goal is to properly educate our Fort Worth business owners on how to manage this situation in a delicate manner.”
