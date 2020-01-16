Fort Worth based private investment firm Coltala Holdings announced Jan. 15 the acquisition of 35-year-old Metro Energy Savers, via their HVAC / Home Services acquisition platform Trudela Partners. This deal represents Trudela’s second purchase in as many weeks in 2020.
On Jan. 9, Coltala Holdings announced the acquisition of Walker Heating and Air Conditioning Inc., also via their HVAC / Home Services acquisition platform Trudela Partners. The deal was completed on January 2, 2020 representing the firm’s first purchase of the new year.
Walker Heating and Air Conditioning is a 57-year-old, family-operated business headquartered in Mesquite serving the DFW area including: Carrollton, Farmers Branch, Garland, Mesquite, Plano, Richardson, Rockwall, Rowlett, Sachse, and The Park Cities.
Metro Energy Savers is a HVAC firm serving communities in the DFW Metroplex since 1987. Based in Arlington, Metro Energy provides service to customers in 28 locations in Trudela’s key geographic area of Dallas-Fort Worth. Metro Energy Savers service area includes:
Fort Worth, Denton, Roanoke, Keller, Grapevine, Irving, Euless, Haltom City, Saginaw, Azie, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Aledo, Benbrook, Burleson, Joshua, Alvardo, Midlothian, and Mansfield
The acquisition, added to their Walker Heating and Air Conditioning division, extends service coverage to north, west, and south-west DFW. Future growth is expected from organic expansion of the two divisions and through further strategic acquisitions, according to a news release.
Metro Energy Savers, founded in 1987, is an established brand in their region with a book of over 6,000 service contracts.
“I’ve had many offers to sell through the years, but I trust the Coltala / Trudela team. I know my company and our people are in strong, capable hands,” said Metro Energy founder, Darrell Murphy.
“People matter,” said Coltala Holdings CEO Ralph Manning. “When you take care of the employees who take care of your customers, profits follow. These businesses know this and we will continue to support this ethos.”
“Our culture of mission and margin runs through the Trudela team into every HVAC company we buy and operate,” said Coltala President Edward Crawford. “We’re excited about our acquisition of Metro Energy and look forward to continued growth in this local DFW market.”
“The culture at Metro Energy fits squarely into the Trudela culture and we couldn’t ask for a better partner in this venture than Coltala,” said Trudela CEO Paul Adams. “Both Ralph and Edward are experienced in mentoring leaders and building leading companies. That will be invaluable to us as we grow in operations, recruiting, and in scaling our business in DFW.”
Metro Energy Savers will continue to provide the same service to their current customer base while expanding their geographic footprint in the region. All of Metro Energy’s employees and highly-skilled technicians will retain their positions after the acquisition with more technicians being hired as they grow.
Darrell and Dee Murphy have retained an interest in the business and will continue working as usual while serving as advisors to the Trudela team, according to the news release.
