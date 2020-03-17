While the Fort Worth School District remains closed due to the Coronavirus, details are being worked out on remote learning for students.
The district has canceled all activities, including travel for both adults and children, through March 29.
Fort Worth ISD’s Teaching and Learning Division are preparing online guides that will keep students engaged and involved in their academic studies. Those guides are expected to be posted soon.
“This will not be easy,” said Superintendent Dr. Kent P. Scribner. “But we are working to find ways to support our families and continue educational instruction over these next two weeks.”
Also, the district’s child nutrition services department and their vendor SODEXO will provide healthy to-go meals for children who rely on eating each day in the school cafeteria. During the shutdown, mid-day meals will be distributed Monday through Friday at eight school locations via Fort Worth ISD’s new food trucks.
The locations are:
*Springdale Elementary School, 3207 Hollis St., 10 -11:30 a.m.
*Manual Jara Elementary School, 2100 Lincoln Ave., noon-1:30 p.m.
*Western Hills Elementary School, 2805 Laredo Dr., 10-11:30 a.m.
*Hubbard Heights Elementary School, 1333 W Spurgeon St., noon-1:30 p.m.
*Paul L. Dunbar High School, 5700 Ramey Ave., 10-11:30 a.m.
*Eastern Hills High School, 5701 Shelton St., Noon-1:30 p.m.
*Clifford Davis Elementary School, 4300 Campus Dr., 10-11:30 a.m.
*De Zavala Elementary School, 1419 College Ave., Noon-1:30 p.m.
Every district building will remain closed. Only personnel who have been designated as essential by their supervising chief or chief-level administrator will be allowed to enter district sites.
Fort Worth ISD Family Resource Centers and all co-located services will also shut down until March 30, pending further recommendations from Tarrant County Public Health.
The Fort Worth ISD Board of Education will meet in an emergency session on Tuesday evening, March 17, to ensure employees will be paid throughout this period of closure.
