During daily Facebook Live address on the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday, April 20, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced she is self-isolating at home with her husband, the result of coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.
“While I’m asymptomatic – no symptoms at all – I’m getting tested tomorrow,” she said.
She said she would share results when she receive them.
The mayor ended her Facebook Live address by telling citizens: “Y’all stay safe. Y’all stay healthy and y’all stay home.”
