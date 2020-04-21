During her daily Facebook Live address on the COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday, April 21, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced the results of a morning tests that showed she was negative for the virus. On Monday, she announced she had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.
However, she also learned that another staff member she had been in contact with tested positive, so she will remain in quarantine.
“At the direction of public health officials, I’m going to continue self-quarantining,” she said.
As she has recommended to Fort Worth citizens, she noted, “I’m going to remain cautious and vigilant.”
“Let me be very clear: We need more testing,” she said. “If you heard the gov today, every mayor, every governor, every elected official is calling for more testing, Because testing is the key to beginning to clear this virus.
The National Guard will help with testing throughout the state and that will include FW Walgreen will launch their rapid drive-thru testing on Camp Bowie West, she will share more details with that on Friday, she said.
For more testing information: http://fortworthtexas.gov/news/2020/04/COVID-19-Testing-Facilities-Listing/
