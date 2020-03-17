Fort Worth Opera has canceled its 2020 Festival scheduled for April 17-May 3, has been cancelled and all upcoming performances have been postponed.
The organization said it is exploring options to reschedule Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème, the world premiere of Héctor Armienta’s Zorro, and Johann Strauss II’s Revenge of the Bat (Die Fledermaus) for the future. FWO’s concert with soprano Talise Trevigne at The Amon Carter Museum of American Art and Pops at the Pavilion at The Kimbell Art Museum have been cancelled. The Masked Gala will be rescheduled for a later date.
The Fort Worth Opera and its board of trustees said it took the action in light of the President of the United States' declaration of a national emergency, along with the recommendations and restrictions of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the City of Fort Worth, and local health authorities/
In support of Fort Worth Opera and the 2020 Festival artists, subscribers and single ticketholders can elect to donate the value of their tickets or subscription back to FWO as a tax-deductible contribution. All ticketholders may credit the value of tickets or subscriptions to their account and apply the full value to any future FWO performance or 2020-2021 subscription renewal. All ticketholders will be contacted in the next 7-10 days.
